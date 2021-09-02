The setting up “Bangabandhu Media Centre” will be a real tribute to the Bangladesh’s ‘Father of the Nation’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman…reports Asian Lite News

Press Club of India (PCI) has decided to set up a media centre in memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The setting up of centre named “Bangabandhu Media Centre” will be a tribute to the Bangladesh’s ‘Father of the Nation’ as a part of his birth centenary celebrations, BSS reported.

According the BSS reports, the centre will be set up in collaboration with the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi.

Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, who will be visiting New Delhi next week is likely to inaugurate the center which is said to be equipped with sophisticated digital facilities.

Last month, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has paid solemn tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the centenary year of his birth in the form of a book-reading session.

The participants jointly read portions from Mujibur Rahman’s “The Unfinished Memoirs” and then discussed selected passages.

The session began with opening remarks by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami, who recalled the close association of Bangabandhu with eminent Indian personalities over decades.

His speech was followed by six readings from “The Unfinished Memoirs”.

The readings were punctuated by discussions in which the passages read were discussed briefly for their significance and appeal.

The remarkable and compelling story of Bangabandhu was movingly reflected in the excerpts selected from his memoirs.

The Indian High Commissioner along with other participants hailed Bangabandhu’s work for its literary quality as well as its enormous relevance to modern history, politics and the story of Bangladesh.

