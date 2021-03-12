The theme of the Danube Home Ramadan 2021 e-catalogue is ‘Celebration begins at home’

Ramadan is around the corner and the celebration begins at home. It was a doubly exciting day for the region’s leading one-stop-shop for all home needs, Danube Home, as they launched their all-new Ramadan 2021 e-catalogue at their all-new and improved megastore in Al Barsha.

Mr.Adel Sajan, Managing Director Danube Group, Mr.Shubhojit Mahalanobis, Director, Danube Home & Hospitality, and Mr.Sayed Habib, Director Business Development, Franchise and E-Commerce, Danube Home addressed the media and other esteemed guests virtually.

The theme of the Danube Home Ramadan 2021 e-catalogue is ‘Celebration begins at home’. The e-catalogue reveals a truly spectacular collection of products that is sure to ring in the Ramadan celebration at home. It is also loaded with well put together design ideas that you can use as inspiration when designing your home. The e-catalogue is linked to the e-commerce interface which means you can simply click on the product you’d like to learn more about and shop for it online with just a few clicks.

“This Ramadan, we wanted to focus on the importance of family and celebrating with loved ones in the place we call home. We feel that the last year has taught us the importance of family and brotherhood and the joy that comes from sharing. Through our carefully curated collection, we hope to inspire people to celebrate the joy of being home with those they love. We have put together a catalogue that is filled with design inspiration for everyone and the integration with our e-commerce interface makes shopping on-the-go even easier”, said Mr.Adel Sajan.

The Ramadan 2021 e-catalogue virtual launch was the perfect occasion to showcase the completely fresh and revamped look of the store. Proving yet again that one should always be prepared and one step ahead at all times, Danube Home, has completely upgraded the look of their megastore to appeal to the changing consumer buying behavior. While product quality and pricing are of utmost importance to customers, the in-store experience is also just as vital.

“Our operations team and the visual merchandising team have worked with a laser focus approach and immense planning to come up with a store layout that is sure to impress our shoppers. The new layout has been designed keeping in mind the entire customer journey through our store and is packed with design inspiration for customers at varied price points”, says Mr.Sayed Habib.

The Danube Home store is now divided into different zones to facilitate a better customer journey through the store. The 1st floor of the store features conceptual layouts with the most trending designs of the season that customers can draw inspiration from when designing their own home, while the 2nd floor is dedicated to value home purchases or budget buys with one of the key highlights being the apartment concept that showcases well-designed Studios, 1bhks and 2bhks with the option to purchase entire looks at unbeatable prices.

The other zones include the Customized Zone where you can purchase customizable cabinets, beds, modular wardrobes, and vanity cabinets, Sleep Zone where you can find premium as well as pocket-friendly mattresses, the Design and Develop Zone for those who wish to redesign or renovate their home interiors by an expert team of professionals who provide customized design solutions, the BCCW and Flooring Zone where you can find everything you could need in terms of carpets, curtains, blinds, wallpapers, and flooring solutions, and the Cash and Carry Zone where you can find home décor, home furnishing, and utility products for your living room, dining room or bedroom.

Other zones include the Best Prices Zone where you can find unbelievable deals on different furniture items, Relaxation Zone where you can find massage chairs with intelligent voice control, bar units, and bar chairs. There’s also a Kids Zone where you can find smartly designed furniture for kids and an Office Zone where you can find affordable office desks and chairs.

“We have also introduced our most in-demand, pocket-friendly, online exclusive products too in the store. Customers can find a three-seater sofa starting from AED 399 in multiple sizes and color choices, 3 piece bedroom set starting from AED 799, and queen size bed starting from AED 499 too”, added Mr.Habib.

“The decision to completely revamp the look of our megastore is a very strategic one. The new in-store arrangement is designed keeping the customer and their needs in mind. With cleverly laid out conceptual displays showcasing the potential that different spaces in a home holds, strikes as inspiration to customers who wish to design their home. Value Home zones invite customers in owing to the affordability aspect. Every element of the new store design and layout is meant to make the shopping experience a breeze for customers,” says Mr.Shubhojit Mahalanobis, Director of Retail & Hospitality, Danube Home.

Visit the Danube Home megastore at Al Barsha for a new and improved shopping experience and be sure to scan the QR code below or visit https://view.publitas.com/danube-home/decor-catalog-2021/​ to check out the Ramadan 2021 e-catalogue!

READ MORE: Danube Home launches ‘My Garden 2021’ E-Catalogue

READ MORE: Campaign to tackle female mentorship shortage in PR

Advertisements

