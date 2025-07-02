India to Empower Global South

India is emerging as a pivotal force in the global transition to clean energy, with Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, asserting that the country is empowering the Global South to build a sustainable, low-carbon future. At the heart of this effort is India’s rapid green energy deployment and global solar diplomacy, particularly through the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a catalyst, empowering the Global South to chart a cleaner, brighter, and more sustainable future,” Joshi stated in a post on X. He highlighted solar energy’s transformative impact, not only within India but across more than 120 countries, especially those in the developing world.

The minister referenced a media article discussing India’s push for innovation, financing solutions, and international collaborations to drive solar energy adoption at scale. His comments received an endorsement from PM Modi, who reshared the post and praised the article for underlining India’s leadership role in the global energy landscape.

“Union Minister Pralhad Joshi writes about how solar power is reshaping the global energy landscape, with @isolaralliance driving the clean energy revolution not just in India but across the world,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Adani Green Surpasses 15,000 MW

Underscoring India’s domestic strides in green energy, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) announced a major milestone on Monday, having surpassed 15,000 megawatts (MW) of operational renewable energy capacity — the largest and fastest build-out in Indian history.

With a total of 15,539.9 MW now active, AGEL’s portfolio includes 11,005.5 MW of solar, 1,977.8 MW of wind, and 2,556.6 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity. According to the company, this capacity is sufficient to power approximately 7.9 million households and can electrify the entire northeastern region of India.

“Delighted to share that Adani Green has surpassed 15,000 MW of renewable energy capacity, marking the largest and fastest green energy build-out in India’s history,” said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in a post on X. “From the desert landscapes of Khavda to a proud place among the world’s Top 10 Green Power Producers, this milestone reflects our commitment to the planet and our resolve to drive India’s green resurgence.”

CEO Ashish Khanna credited the achievement to strategic vision and collaborative efforts. “This is a moment of immense pride. It is a testament to our team’s relentless focus and the visionary leadership of our promoters,” he said. “Inspired by Gautam Adani’s ambition to position Adani as the global leader in renewable energy, AGEL is committed to delivering clean energy at unprecedented scale and speed.”

World’s Largest RE Project in the Works

Much of this growth is centered around Khavda in Gujarat’s Kutch district, where AGEL is developing the world’s largest renewable energy project — a 30,000 MW mega plant spread across 538 square kilometers, an area five times the size of Paris. Once completed, it will be the largest power project of any kind on Earth and visible from space.

So far, AGEL has operationalised 5,355.9 MW at Khavda, with plans to scale rapidly as part of India’s broader ambition to install 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

AGEL’s 10-year journey has seen remarkable acceleration, and the company now aims to grow from 15,000 MW to 50,000 MW by the end of this decade. “We remain steadfast in our mission to power India and the world with sustainable energy solutions,” said Khanna.

Clean Energy Gains Momentum Nationally

India’s clean energy transition is already yielding measurable outcomes. A recent HSBC report noted that the share of renewable energy in India’s electricity generation reached 17% in May 2025 and increased further to 19% in the first 10 days of June — a significant leap from 13% and 14% during the same periods in 2024.

This progress occurred despite lower overall power demand, driven by excessive and unseasonal rainfall in many regions. Thanks to the “must-run” status of renewable energy, thermal power plants were required to reduce their output, with their average plant load factor falling to 65% in May from 72% a year earlier.

These developments reflect a broader national and international momentum, where India’s domestic advancements in renewable energy are closely aligned with its global leadership goals. Through projects like Khavda, policy advocacy, and international platforms like the ISA, India is not just greening its own grid — it’s helping to light the path forward for the entire Global South.

As Minister Joshi emphasized, solar energy is no longer just a technology — it’s a movement. And India, it appears, is firmly in the driver’s seat.