Kia India has launched three vehicles for Indian market – the Seltos, the Carnival, and the Sonet…reports Asian Lite News

Automobile manufacturer Kia on Tuesday relaunched its brand in India, and will now be known as Kia India, instead of Kia Motors India.

“This is a proud and historic moment for us as India becomes the first country to transition to the new brand identity after our headquarters in South Korea. Our decision to increase the production capacity stems from our deep customer understanding where a faster delivery of our products can enhance their buying experience tremendously,” said Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India.

“We are confident that this transformation will accelerate our growth by not only strengthening our premium positioning in the market but also making us one of the most aspirational brands for consumers.”

Till date, Kia India has launched three vehicles for Indian market – the Seltos, the Carnival, and the Sonet, and has become the youngest brand to be the 4th largest automaker in India with class-leading product offering, service quality and reliability.

Kia India became the fastest automaker to reach the historic milestone of registering 2.5 lakh unit sales in just over one and half years of its operation.

