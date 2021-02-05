Bhat will move to the Mahindra Group from Tech Mahindra where he has been the CFO since June 2018, responsible for the finance and secretarial functions across 160 subsidiaries and over 90 countries…reports Asian Lite News

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has announced the appointment of Manoj Bhat as the group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from April 2.

Bhat will move to the Mahindra Group from Tech Mahindra where he has been the CFO since June 2018, responsible for the finance and secretarial functions across 160 subsidiaries and over 90 countries.

Anish Shah, the current Deputy Managing Director and group CFO of the Mahindra Group, will assume the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from April 2. Bhat will report to Shah and will be a part of the group corporate office leadership team.

Bhat will lead Mahindra Group’s finance organisation, working closely with the finance leadership teams of the group companies on strategy, governance and controllership; providing leadership on all aspects related to financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, business planning, tax management, fund raising and treasury operations.

