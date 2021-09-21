Dubai-born baby, child and natural parenting brand Eggs & Soldiers has unveiled its third, and largest, UAE store – at Abu Dhabi Mall…reports Asian Lite News

The launch comes just four months following the opening of an Eggs & Soldiers outlet in Ras Al Khaimah’s Manar Mall, which joined the original store at Times Square Centre, Dubai back in May. The latest 5,500sq/ft space, now open on Level 1 at Abu Dhabi Mall, completes the family-run business’s measured expansion to service the wider emirates and meet the strong demand for its full spectrum of essential yet eco-conscious and rigorously safety-tested products.

EGGS & SOLDIERS

The new sizable store has taken over three former retail spaces within the capital’s most popular shopping centre, Abu Dhabi Mall, and is sectioned into simple, themed zones: Sleep, Change, Travel, Feed, Play and Mum, guided by the expertly-trained Eggs & Soldiers team.

Despite its growth, the Eggs & Soldiers brand ethos instilled by its founder, lifelong UAE resident and mother of four Sofi Chabowski, when she launched the concept in 2014, is unwavering. “In my experience, modern day parents largely want to use the safest, most ethical and chemical-free items, on and for their children, but not everyone has the time to research and shop around for those things,” explains Sofi.

ALSO READ: A Chance for Abu Dhabi residents to Fly Friends and Family Over to UAE Capital

“The Eggs & Soldiers ethos is simply to offer ‘A More Natural Way’. Organic is trendy, but often equates to a sub-standard product, higher price tags and little more than clever marketing. We’re here to dispel the myths, educate on the advantages, offer choices and provide a portfolio of cherry-picked products that meet the highest criteria I could possibly set: If I wouldn’t use it on my four (very different!) children, you won’t find it at Eggs & Soldiers.”

EGGS & SOLDIERS

Examples of established, well-researched and sustainability-driven brands on board for the new Eggs & Soldiers Abu Dhabi store are open-ended play favourites Grimms, Grapat, Papoose, Wobbel and Plan Toys, plus furniture, natural mattresses and accessories from Stokke, Snüz and The Little Green Sheep. These join Eggs & Soldiers’ long-term customer favourites such as cloth nappy brands Bambino Mio and Little Lamb, baby carriers from Ergobaby, Tula and Close Parent and feeding equipment from Medela, Spectra, Beaba, Blafre and Haakaa, among many more. Customers will also be able to browse, learn about and purchase strollers, car seats and essentials from the world’s safest brands, including Axkid, Bugaboo, Maxi Cosi and Babyzen, completing the Eggs & Soldiers philosophy of providing a ‘one stop shop’ for UAE parents.

EGGS & SOLDIERS

In keeping with all of its UAE outlets, the new Eggs & Soldiers store at Abu Dhabi Mall includes a Community Room, where its expanding network of clients, friends, customers and like-minded community partners can unite for events, workshops, demonstrations and classes – offering support, expert knowledge and honest advice on the endlessly evolving topics of parenting and eco-living.

“Education has always been at the core of Eggs & Soldiers,” explains Sofi. “We regularly dissuade customers from buying the products they come in to purchase from us: explaining why they might not be the right choice for them, and providing enough information for them to make a more informed decision. This is exactly what the Community Room nurtures and develops, and something I hope relays the genuine passion that forms the basis of the brand.”

Advertisements

