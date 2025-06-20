Multiply Media expands to UK

Multiply Media Group (MMG) will exclusively manage and operate a selection of premium digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising sites in central London….reports Asian Lite News

Multiply Media Group (MMG), a fast-growing media conglomerate based in Abu Dhabi, has officially entered the UK market through a landmark partnership with Wildstone, one of the world’s largest owners of outdoor media infrastructure. The deal marks MMG’s first international expansion and a strategic leap in its vision to build a global, tech-enabled media powerhouse.

Under the agreement, MMG will exclusively manage and operate a selection of premium digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising sites in central London. These sites, part of Wildstone’s expansive portfolio of over 5,400 panels, will be commercialised by BackLite Media, an MMG subsidiary and one of the UAE’s leading OOH players. The partnership represents a significant milestone in MMG’s global growth journey, positioning London as a critical launchpad for further international ventures.

Jawad Hassan, Head of Media and Communications Vertical at Multiply Group, hailed the expansion as a “pivotal step” in the group’s development. “Our partnership with Wildstone is a key enabler of our ambition. London offers the ideal setting for us to deliver meaningful brand experiences across one of the world’s most iconic urban landscapes,” he said.

The first major asset under MMG’s management is the Wandsworth Roundabout in southwest London — one of the busiest intersections in the capital. Acquired by Wildstone from Transport for London (TfL) earlier this year, the location boasts four large-format digital screens and registers an estimated 6.2 million impressions every two weeks. This asset, among 13 high-traffic sites secured by Wildstone from TfL, underscores the quality and scale of the inventory that MMG is tapping into.

James Bicknell, Group CEO of Multiply Media Group, described the UK entry as part of MMG’s mission to shape “a future-ready media group rooted in regional strength and global ambition.” He noted that the collaboration with Wildstone not only brings MMG into a mature and competitive market but also elevates BackLite Media’s reach beyond the Middle East. “This move is about embracing a dynamic, data-driven media future and delivering impactful campaigns at scale,” Bicknell added.

Damian Cox, Global CEO and Founding Partner of Wildstone, welcomed the collaboration, stating: “We are excited to partner with MMG as they bring their forward-thinking approach to London’s DOOH market. This reflects our vision to elevate the standards of urban media infrastructure and help deliver more impactful campaigns for advertisers.”

MMG’s UK expansion follows its official launch earlier this month during the World Out of Home Organization (WOO) Annual Congress in Mexico City. The launch united three of the UAE’s market-leading OOH companies — BackLite Media, Viola Media, and Media 247 — under one umbrella. MMG marked its debut with a bold global DOOH campaign, lighting up screens from the UAE to major global cities in a high-visibility brand takeover.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Multiply Group (ADX: MULTIPLY), MMG benefits from the backing of one of the UAE’s most active and diversified investment holding companies. Multiply Group, which has a market capitalisation exceeding $7.2 billion, has continued to scale its portfolio through disciplined investments in future-focused verticals such as media, utilities, wellness, and digital transformation.

With London as a strategic gateway into Europe, MMG has set its sights on additional global markets. The group is actively exploring new partnerships, acquisitions, and investments in key cities as it builds a robust international media network. Future growth will be driven by MMG’s commitment to combining local market expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver highly targeted, value-rich advertising solutions.

According to company sources, MMG’s international roadmap includes plans to expand into other major urban centres in Europe, Asia, and North America. The goal is to create a borderless media ecosystem that delivers measurable results for brands while enhancing consumer engagement in high-traffic urban environments.