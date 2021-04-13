V Nandakumar, Director of Communications, Lulu Group told that MA Yusufali and his family returned to Abu Dhabi from Nedumbassery airport, Kochi in a private aircraft provided by the UAE government…reports Asian Lite News.

UAE based Indian Billionaire businessman and the richest Keralite, according to Forbes magazine, MA Yusufali who escaped with minor injuries after the helicopter carrying him, his wife and two staff members made an emergency landing at Panangad in Kochi on Sunday, is back in the UAE.

The businessman who is the Chairman and Managing Director of the Lulu group reached the UAE in a private aircraft provided by the UAE government.

Nandakumar said, “Mr Yusufali’s health is perfectly all right and he has been advised rest by the doctors. He is recuperating at his home in Abu Dhabi”.

DGCA officials from Chennai reached Kochi after the helicopter mishap for an inquiry. The chopper was lifted using a crane to Nedumbassery airport.

The DGCA officials were tightlipped over the technical snag which resulted in the chopper making an emergency belly.

