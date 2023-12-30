VFS Global to deliver UK visa and passport services across 142 countries

With the UK being a sought-after destination for travelers globally, India, China, Nigeria, and Turkey emerge as the top four application locations…reports Asian Lite News

In a significant development, VFS Global has been appointed as the exclusive service provider for all UK Visa and Citizenship Application Centres across 142 countries, solidifying its position as a leading visa, passport, and citizen services provider on a global scale.

The renowned company, which has been a trusted partner for the UK Government since 2003, is set to manage a staggering 3.8 million applicants annually. As part of its expansion plans, VFS Global is slated to open UK application centres in 84 new countries throughout the year 2024.

The comprehensive contract not only marks VFS Global’s sixth global win in 2023 but also promises substantial investments in technology to enhance customer experience, accessibility, and security. The deployment of 240 Visa and Citizenship Application Service (VCAS) Centres is set to cover regions including Africa & the Middle East, Americas, Australasia & Europe, China & Taiwan, and Asia & the Asia Pacific.

These globally dispersed centres will cater to all categories of visa applications, and in select locations, facilitate UK passport applications as well. Anticipating a colossal processing capacity, the new centres are estimated to handle 3.8 million applicants annually.

Beyond the sheer scale of deployment, VFS Global aims to revolutionize the customer journey. The company is committed to increasing accessibility through revamped customer websites and upgraded in-person experiences. Moreover, the deployment of cutting-edge technologies will reinforce identity checks, ensuring the integrity of the visa and passport application process.

Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of VFS Global, expressed his delight at winning the contract, emphasizing the company’s dedication to providing best-in-class services to governments worldwide. Karkaria stated, “We are excited to begin operations in new locations and take the next step towards providing customers with a seamless, simple, and secure visa and passport application experience.”

In addition to the VCAS Centres, VFS Global plans to expand its network of paid application centres, forging partnerships with popular hotels and resorts. The move aims to bring the visa application process closer to home for customers, mirroring successful initiatives in India, the UAE, and the USA.

This latest triumph follows closely on the heels of VFS Global securing the global biometric collection service mandate with Australia and renewing the global visa service contract with Sweden, underscoring the company’s continuous commitment to excellence in its field.

