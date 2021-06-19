He is the current National secretary of International affairs of an India-based homeopathic association called IHMA of which many doctors are practicing in UAE, Muscat and Bahrain…reports Asian Lite News.

Dr Subair PK homeopathic general physician became the first Golden Visa holder in UAE in the field of homeopathy.

Expresses his gratitude to the UAE government, Dr Subair said the move shows the government’s commitment to healthcare of residents of different nationalities and continuous support to all medical systems and encouraging various professionals who are contributing their best for the development and achievements of the country .

Dr Subair is the managing director and practicing homeopathic physician at Al Fida Medical Centre Dubai which is established in 2004. He was one among the first batch Homeopathic doctors started practicing in the UAE.

Hailing from Kerala’s Thrissur district, Dr Subair graduated from the Govt Homeopathic College, Kozhikode and post graduated from the International Academy of Classical Homeopathy, Greece.

After starting his practice in various hospital and clinics in Kerala for 10 years he relocated to the UAE in 2003.

In 2019, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) implemented a new system for long-term residence visas, thereby enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business.

The 2019 amendment was brought about in a bid to attract new foreign residents, particularly to the emirate of Dubai, following the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Interested individuals, who would like to apply for the Golden Visa, may do so through the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship — ICA (the eChannel for residency and citizenship), or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) which works under the ministry. While ICA offers only online channels, GDRFA offers both online and offline channels.

The process is quite straightforward with candidates required to submit the necessary documents and be willing to relocate to the UAE in accordance with their business venture.

Besides entrepreneurs, individuals with specialised talent can also apply for the visa. They include doctors, researchers, scientists, investors and artists. These individuals may be granted a 10-year visa following accreditations granted by their respective departments and fields and the visa will also be extended to their spouses and children.

Doctors and specialists must meet at least two of the following conditions: a PhD degree from one of the top 500 universities in the world, an award or certificates of appreciation in the field of the applicant’s work, contribution to a major scientific research in the respective field of work, published articles or scientific books in distinguished publications in the respective field of work, membership in an organisation related to the field, a PhD degree, in addition to 10 years of professional experience in his field or specialisation in areas of priority to the UAE.

