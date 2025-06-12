Dubai Unveils Visa Megacentre

Spanning nearly 150,000 square feet, the Dubai Visa Application Centre has the capacity to process up to 10,000 applications daily, making it the highest-capacity visa processing centre at a single location in the world

VFS Global, a global leader in visa and consular services, has launched the world’s largest visa application centre in Dubai’s Wafi City. The new centre is designed to revolutionise international mobility by streamlining visa processes through advanced technology, AI-powered systems, and customer-focused service delivery.

The centre was inaugurated by His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai; and Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of VFS Global Group.

“This milestone is more than an infrastructure achievement — it reflects the strategic direction Dubai is taking to enhance global mobility, unlock access to opportunity, and accelerate growth across our visitor and business economy,” said H.E. Helal Saeed Almarri. “Visa facilitation is a key enabler of talent attraction, tourism development, and international partnerships — all essential levers of our strategy to position Dubai as the world’s most connected and future-ready city.”

Spanning nearly 150,000 square feet, the Dubai Visa Application Centre has the capacity to process up to 10,000 applications daily, making it the highest-capacity visa processing centre at a single location in the world. The facility will serve 37 client governments and process applications from over 200 nationalities. A team of more than 400 trained professionals from over 25 nationalities has been deployed to deliver personalised support across the centre.

Zubin Karkaria, CEO of VFS Global, said, “Operating in the UAE since 2004, our journey has been defined by an unwavering commitment and a deep-rooted connection with this dynamic nation and its visionary leadership. Today, we are proud to launch a facility that reflects Dubai’s multicultural identity and future-focused ambition.”

Technology is embedded across all stages of the applicant journey. From real-time document validation and next-generation biometrics to QR code-based check-ins and a smart queue management system, the applicant experience has been reimagined for speed, transparency, and convenience. A dedicated AI Innovation Hub powers smart processing, while a Digitization Centre transforms paper records into secure digital formats. A Global Resilience Center ensures uninterrupted 24/7 operational uptime and data protection for partner governments.

The centre includes intuitive navigation systems, touchscreen kiosks, automated feedback terminals, and spacious waiting areas designed for maximum comfort. Additional facilities such as dedicated prayer rooms, children’s play zones, and buggy transport services are available to enhance the visitor experience.

Of the 200+ submission counters, 79 are designated for Premium Lounge services offering enhanced privacy and comfort. The centre is also one of only two locations in the UAE to provide the exclusive Platinum Lounge, which features a luxury experience complete with chauffeur-driven transfers and end-to-end application assistance.

The centre also reflects Dubai’s broader values through its ESG-compliant design, energy-efficient systems, and inclusive infrastructure. Accessibility features cater to elderly visitors, families, and persons with disabilities, while collaborations with Emirati artists and entrepreneurs add a cultural dimension to the space.

With outbound travel from the UAE steadily rising, the centre has been strategically conceptualised to support growing demand while setting new global benchmarks in speed, efficiency, and user experience. The facility supports the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and aligns with the goals of the upcoming ‘Year of Community 2025’ by fostering inclusive, connected services grounded in community engagement.

“This facility is not just a visa centre,” said Karkaria. “It’s a unified destination for smart, seamless, and secure travel services. It represents a new global standard for visa processing.”

VFS Global’s relationship with the UAE dates back to 2002, when it began as the official visa services provider for Emirates Airlines passengers. The organisation has been headquartered in Dubai since 2013, and the opening of this flagship facility underscores its continued commitment to the UAE’s position as a global travel and innovation hub. With a strong blend of technology, customer focus, cultural integration, and future-readiness, the Dubai Visa Application Centre is poised to reshape the global narrative around visa services. It stands as both a symbol and enabler of Dubai’s ambition to remain at the forefront of international connectivity, business travel, and tourism.