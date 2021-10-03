Participants can register as individuals to join or form a team, or ready-made teams of 3 players can sign up for a shot at the big time…reports Asian Lite News

Abu Dhabi Sports Council has launched the innovative Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball workshop, which will give basketball fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent the Abu Dhabi team at the Abu Dhabi Masters World 3X3 Basketball on 29-30 October.

In line with Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s mission to provide pathways for people to be part of the return of the world’s No.1 urban team sport to the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship is open to all basketball fans and players over the age of 16, across the UAE.

Participants can register as individuals to join or form a team, or ready-made teams of 3 players can sign up for a shot at the big time. Qualifiers will take place on Al Hudayriyat Island on Friday 8 October, and Friday October 15, with 24 teams in each qualifier.

The top 8 teams from each qualifier will advance to the finals on Friday 22 October, where the winning team will earn the right to represent team Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi Masters World 3X3 Basketball, which welcomes the world’s best 3×3 basketball players for a two-day basketball festival at Abu Dhabi Marina Mall.

Team Abu Dhabi will have the opportunity to play at the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Final, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 17-18. The World Tour Final will host the top 12 teams in the FIBA World Tour standings after the final Masters event of the season in Mexico City from November 6-7. Team Abu Dhabi will be awarded 100 points if they win the Abu Dhabi Masters, which could be enough to secure a spot in Jeddah.

HIS EXCELLENCY SUHAIL ABDULLAH AL ARIFI, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE EVENTS SECTOR, ABU DHABI: “It is key for us to have that interaction across the society in various sports. The hosting of major events including the return of the Abu Dhabi Masters World 3X3 Basketball is a great win for large basketball fan base in the Abu Dhabi community.”

“We are excited to cooperate with the International Basketball Federation to organise a remarkable tournament with a unique prize. The launch of the community 3×3 basketball tournament is crucial as will provide the opportunity for everyone in the community to participate for the chance to represent Abu Dhabi on a global level.” added Al Arifi.

