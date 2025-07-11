Indian Doctor Gets Top Sharjah Award

The award was presented by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

In a moment of immense pride for the Indian diaspora, renowned paediatrician-turned-entrepreneur Dr. Sunny Kurian, Chairman of the Dr. Sunny Group, was honoured with the Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award at the prestigious Sharjah Excellence Awards 2024, held at Expo Centre Sharjah on June 25.

The award was presented by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. The event, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), marked the culmination of an award cycle that recognised 17 exceptional individuals and organisations across the Gulf for excellence in entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility.

Dr. Sunny Kurian stood out not only for his entrepreneurial achievements but also for his enduring contribution to the UAE’s healthcare sector. As the only Indian awardee this year, his win was hailed by the Indian community across the Gulf as a powerful recognition of diaspora excellence.

From paediatrician to industry pioneer

Dr. Kurian’s journey from a practising paediatrician to one of the region’s most respected healthcare entrepreneurs is a story of vision, integrity, and resilience. Under his leadership, the Dr. Sunny Group expanded into a diversified enterprise with interests beyond healthcare, while maintaining a deep-rooted commitment to community well-being.

“This award is not just a personal honour,” Dr. Kurian said upon receiving the award. “It belongs to every team member who has walked this journey with me. As an Indian, this is a proud moment that celebrates the values of dedication, excellence, and perseverance that define our identity.”

It was Dr. Kurian’s third win at the Sharjah Excellence Awards, a testament to the consistency of his impact across business and social spheres in the UAE.

The Sharjah Excellence Awards have grown into one of the Gulf region’s most prestigious platforms for recognising business excellence. Now in its 35th year, the 2024 edition was notable for its diversity of winners, ranging from small enterprises and social initiatives to major Gulf corporations.

Among this year’s other recipients were Saudi Electricity Company, Agility Global, Qatar Islamic Bank, and Alpha Dhabi Holding, along with several UAE-based organisations like Sharjah Islamic Bank and Sharjah International Airport. Institutions such as the University of Sharjah were also recognised under the Social Responsibility Award category.

In total, over 132 entries were submitted for consideration this year — a 34% increase from the previous cycle, signalling a growing awareness among Gulf businesses about the importance of quality, innovation, and sustainable development.

In his address at the ceremony, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber and the Board of Trustees of the Award, said the initiative reflected the emirate’s long-standing vision to build a sustainable and innovation-led economy.

“This award is a direct extension of the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah,” Al Owais said. “It not only promotes a culture of excellence and total quality management but also drives the growth of a competitive and globally integrated business ecosystem.”

Community and impact beyond the clinic

What sets Dr. Kurian apart is not just his success in business, but the community-first ethos that underpins his work. In addition to running medical centres and wellness initiatives, he has been actively involved in mentoring young professionals, supporting social causes, and engaging with industry platforms that shape healthcare policy in the Gulf.

His leadership within the Indian business community in the UAE has also earned him widespread respect, making his win a symbolic one for Indians abroad striving to make a mark on foreign soil.

As Dr. Kurian continues to expand his ventures while advocating for inclusive, quality-driven healthcare, the award further cements his position as a global Indian who blends professional excellence with social conscience.

The Sharjah Excellence Awards are more than ceremonial — they play a strategic role in shaping business trends and encouraging cross-border collaboration. With its focus on institutional excellence, localisation, social responsibility, and security standards, the award aligns with the UAE’s national vision for innovation-driven growth and global competitiveness.

As Sharjah continues to emerge as a vibrant business hub within the Gulf, figures like Dr. Sunny Kurian serve as exemplars of how visionary leadership, rooted in ethics and community service, can redefine entire sectors and inspire future generations.