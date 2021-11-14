Dubai hosts exhibition Indradhanush

Dr. Aman Puri inaugurated a group art exhibition & walk art show “Indradhanush” – on the theme of Tolerance on November 11, 2021 at the Indian Consulate Auditorium…reports Asian Lite News

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India, Shri Ramdas Bandu Athawale and Consul General of India in Dubai, Dr. Aman Puri inaugurated a group art exhibition & walk art show “Indradhanush” – on the theme of Tolerance on November 11, 2021 at the Indian Consulate Auditorium. The Consulate General of India, Dubai in association with the Paint brush Art Community organized this exhibition.

Consul General congratulated all the participating artists for putting forward a vibrant art exhibition under the broad theme of tolerance. He said, “It is gratifying to see that through their arts, these 48 artists of various nationalities have contributed in projecting a message of coexistence and integration”.

MS. SONAL PUROHIT, PRESIDENT, PAINT BRUSH ART COMMUNITY AND CURATOR OF THE EXHIBITION: “The art pieces created by artists from around the world signifies diversity across the globe and inclusivity on the campus”. Few children also participated in the art exhibition. The event also showcased “clothespin” designed sculptors from Zygo Art Gallery in a unique way.

One of the key highlight of the event was the participation of Indian workers who showcased hand painted t-shirts by the artists and received astounding applause from the audience.

The event was attended by HE Mr. Ahmed Abdelrahman Mohamed Ali, Acting Consul General of the Republic of the Sudan in Dubai, Shri Dhiraj Srivastava, Commissioner Rajasthan Foundation, Govt. of Rajasthan, Shri Dinesh Kothari – Founder Delhi Private School, S. Harmeek Singh – CEO Plan B Group, Ms. Ruby Sajan – Danube Group, Mr. Azhar Sajan – CEO Casa Milano, Mr. Jacob C. Founder of Zygo Art, Mr. Gregor Cameron SPEA Representative and other art lovers in the UAE.

The Art Exhibition will remain open at the Consulate Auditorium from Sunday to Wednesday till 30 November 2021 from 1400 hrs to 1800 hrs.

