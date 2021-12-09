This year’s series saw 650 golfers compete over four qualifying legs for a place in the final…reports Asian Lite News

The seventh Prestige Masters Series recently concluded at India’s number one ranked golf course, Prestige Golfshire Club with a spectacular final event. This year’s series saw 650 golfers compete over four qualifying legs for a place in the final.

Sixty golfers went head-to-head in the final event, competing for the coveted accolade of 2021 Masters Series Champion and the grand prize of a trip for two flying Emirates Business Class to Costa Navarino Westin Resort & Spa in Greece, a fellow Troon Golf facility.

Mr. Ashok Chokalingan, Winner of the 2021 Prestige Masters Series

The 2021 winner, Mr. Ashok Chokalingan qualified for the final in the third leg back in September, with an overall score of 39 points. Mr. Chokalingan went on to take the title by five shots in the final from runner-up Satyendra Kumar. Mr. Chokalingan will now travel to Greece to enjoy two rounds on the acclaimed Bernhard Langer and Jose Maria Olazabal golf courses.

Mr. Ashok Chokalingan, winner of the 2021 Prestige Masters Series was ecstatic with his win, confirming that it was the highlight of his golfing life and “the highest honour I have received in my personal golfing career”.

The Prestige Golfshire team worked tirelessly to have the course ready to play after the course saw over two inches of rain on the Thursday night before the event, causing the 7th green to disappear under water for most of Friday. But by Saturday the green was open for play.

Commenting on the course condition following the seventh Prestige Masters Series Final, Declan McCollam, General Manager at Prestige Golfshire Club, said: “The work put in by Javier Farran, the Golf Course Superintendent and his team to prepare the course for the event was exceptional and a tribute to the professionalism of the entire Prestige Golfshire team who made the event a success.”

The Prestige Masters Series is now in its seventh year and in that time, there has been nearly 5,000 golfers who have competed for the series title and exceptional grand prize. 2021 was once again a hugely successful event, demonstrated by the participation of so many golfers, their enthusiasm and competitive spirit which was very much evident throughout the series.

Prestige Golfshire Club

Over the past decade, the Prestige Group has firmly established itself as one of the leading and most successful developers of real estate in India by imprinting its indelible mark across all asset classes. Founded in 1986, the group’s turnover is in excess of USD $460m. Now with 205 landmark developments across the city, the company has extended its expertise to major cities across South India including Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mysore, Mangalore and Goa.

On the hospitality front, the Prestige Group has been credited with introducing some of the most reputed international brands in the world to South India, such as the Hilton Group and Marriott International for hotels; the Banyan Tree for resorts; and Oakwood for service apartments. In association with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, the company launched their hotel, ‘The Aloft’, in Cessna Business Park in 2014 and will be launching the Sheraton Hotel in Prestige Shantiniketan in the near future. The company’s world-class projects have also attracted renowned clients such as Intel, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, Oracle, IBM and Cisco to name a few.

ALSO READ: Troon Golf & Emaar Hospitality Group Celebrate 20th Anniversary

The Prestige Masters Series for 2021 was supported by a diverse group of sponsors from many National and International Brands. Our title sponsor for 2021 was Technogym, one of the world’s largest companies in the field of commercial and home gym equipment. The Annual sponsors for the year included Costa Navarino Resort and Spa Greece, Coca-Cola, DNA Networks, Conrad Hotels, Angsana Resort, Diageo, Callaway Golf, Budweiser, XoXoday, Maui Jim, Grover Zampa Wines, and Amplify U. We also had companies sponsor each qualifying leg as it was an ideal opportunity to create and retain brand recognition. These included Quantra quartz, Fenesta, ACC cements, Kohler, Climaveneta, Shakti JLR, Fujitec, L&T, IPI Toro Yamaha, JMC projects, Strone Technologies and Nitco. The sponsors were provided strategic coverage throughout the tournament through digital media, print ads, standees in the lobby areas, runner boards on the golf course and a dedicated interactive experience zone. In addition to this, billboards and radio jingles were used to spread the brand names onto a larger target market.

2022 is set to be an exciting year for Prestige Golfshire Club with the team working on some exciting and glamourous additions to the 2022 Prestige Master Series, including the Prestige Super 4s League, which will begin in January 2022. This brand-new team series concept will see four players paired together taking on other teams over a four-month period, inspiring great rivalry on the course and long-time camaraderie off the course.

Advertisements

