Maruti’s Global Push Breaks Record

June shipments hit 37,842 units, signalling robust global demand



Maruti Suzuki India recorded its highest-ever monthly exports in June, shipping 37,842 units and marking a new milestone that highlights the company’s expanding global footprint.

Overall, Maruti Suzuki India sold 167,993 units in June, which includes 118,906 domestic passenger vehicles — lower than the 137,160 units sold in June 2024.

Including sales to other original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), the company’s total domestic sales stood at 130,151 units, down from 148,195 units previous year.

Despite this year-on-year (YoY) dip in the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki’s cumulative exports for April to June in FY26 rose sharply to 96,972 units, up from 70,560 in the same period previous year.

In terms of segments, the mini and compact category, which includes models like Alto, S-Presso, Swift, WagonR, and Baleno, recorded sales of 60,591 units in June.

Utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, and Grand Vitara contributed 47,947 units to domestic sales.

Meanwhile, Kia India also reported strong momentum in the first half of 2025, with 142,139 vehicles dispatched, marking a 12.7 per cent growth over the same period previous year.

The recently launched Carens Clavis has received positive customer feedback for its comfort, features, and safety.

Kia India’s export numbers also remained strong, with 11,813 vehicles shipped globally in the first half of 2025.

The company is now preparing to launch its first Made-in-India electric vehicle this month — reinforcing its commitment to India’s fast-changing mobility landscape.

“With our first Made-in-India EV launching this month, we are diversifying our product portfolio fortifying our long-term commitment to the evolving preferences of Indian customers,” Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India stated.

“We are confident this launch will further increase our presence in the country’s fast-transforming mobility landscape,” Cho mentioned.

He added that “going forward, we remain optimistic about sustaining a healthy growth trajectory in the second half of the year.”