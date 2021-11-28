Dr. Sultan Al Jaber visits Congo, Kazakhstan and New Zealand Pavilions at Expo 2020

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, visited the pavilions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kazakhstan and New Zealand at Expo 2020 Dubai to view their development experiences and innovations…reports Asian Lote News

Al Jaber began his tour by visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo pavilion, where he heard about the country’s most prominent investment opportunities in fields such as tourism and industry along with the natural wonders that the country offers.

During his visit to the Kazakhstan pavilion, Al Jaber was briefed on the dynamic development, cultural diversity, and rich human and natural resources that the country offers, as well as its investment opportunities in tourism and technology. He also watched an interactive panoramic presentation outlining the integration between humans and artificial intelligence, as well as a series of strategic projects in transportation, digitization, manufacturing, human capital development and the environment.

The minister also visited the New Zealand pavilion and listened to an overview of the country’s culture, which is reflected in the pavilion’s theme “Caring for Man and Place”.

The pavilion’s exhibits focused on business, social integration, women empowerment, youth development, food production and agriculture and the value of “Kitiakitanga” to the Maori people, which is the link between humanity and the environment. (WAM)

