Expo launches virtual tour of the Italy Pavilion to allow visitors around the world to explore the wonders of the exhibition path…reports Asian Lite News

Expo 2020 Dubai dons the colors green, white, and red to celebrate Italy’s National Day on November 24. The Universal Exhibition will dedicate an entire day to Italy, scheduling cultural events, high-profile institutional meetings, family activities and entertainment, both inside and outside the pavilion.

Italy Pavilion Virtual Tour

Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio leads the institutional delegation that will visit the Italy Pavilion and participate in the special activities kicking off at 10 AM (Dubai time). Al Wasl Plaza, at the heart of the Expo site, will host an event starting with the flag-raising ceremony and the performance of the national anthems of Italy and of the United Arab Emirates, followed by statements by the two countries’ top-ranking authorities. This first phase will close with a performance by the Carabinieri Armed Forces.

The program will then continue at Expo’s Business Connect Centre, with bilateral and general meetings between top officials.

Throughout the day, the site of the Expo 2020 Dubai will simultaneously host a sequence of cultural and colorful events which will peak with the highlight of the evening: a concert by the Accademia Teatro alla Scala, an event organized with the sponsorship of the Fondazione Bracco, Founding Member of the Accademia Teatro alla Scala and Gold Sponsor of the Italy Pavilion.

Italian pavilion-People Queuing –

Italy Pavilion remains among the most visited in Expo, after receiving 500,000 physical visitors since the opening of the exhibition on October 1st. Virtual visitors totaled 5 million through the website and social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube).

As the Pavilion celebrates its success in attracting visitors in presence, Expo 2020 Dubai inaugurates a new amazing feature, allowing everyone around the world to enjoy an immersive experience of Italy’s exhibition path with its 360 °virtual tour. (https://virtualexpodubai.com/al-forsan-park/italy).

ALSO READ: India wants to be preferred textiles partner at Expo

The National Day’s busy agenda also includes an event dedicated to sport: Coaches of the National Sports Federations will put into play the activities of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI), which will be present with its own delegation, with activities for children.

Advertisements

