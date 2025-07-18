Dubai Lands in London!

Dubai opens its first international hub in London, offering streamlined services for investors, boosting UK-UAE ties, and cementing the emirate’s global business ambitions….reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Chambers has launched its first international centre in London — a major move aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position as a global business capital and streamlining services for international investors.

The new centre, called Dubai Hub London, will serve as a one-stop gateway for British and global entrepreneurs looking to enter Dubai’s vibrant economy. Offering integrated government and private sector services under one roof, the hub is expected to simplify everything from property deals to trade licences, while bolstering investor confidence in the emirate.

The initiative is part of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), a long-term plan to double the city’s economy and cement its global economic stature. Dubai Hub London is supervised by Dubai Chambers and operated by Al Burj Holding, a licensed government service outsourcing provider.

In its initial phase, the hub will offer services from four key government departments: the Dubai Land Department, the Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Courts, and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs. These services span property valuations, trade name reservations, legal documentation, contract attestation, visa procedures, and more.

Real estate services will also be available in collaboration with leading property developers from Dubai, allowing investors to explore residential and commercial options directly from London.

Speaking at the launch, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said the initiative reflects Dubai’s unwavering commitment to enabling business success for international investors.

“The launch of Dubai Hub sends a clear message: facilitating business for global investors is our top priority,” said Lootah. “This is a strategic step in supporting our international clients, enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness, and providing convenient access to our services abroad.”

Dubai’s decision to establish its first overseas business centre in London underscores the UK capital’s role as a global financial hub and home to a deep pool of investors seeking new international opportunities. Officials say the hub will play a pivotal role in strengthening economic ties between the UAE and the UK, while also tapping into London’s vast business networks.

Dubai continues to outperform global peers in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction. In 2024, the emirate was ranked first globally for the fourth consecutive year in FDI inflows, according to the Financial Times’ fDi Markets. Analysts cite Dubai’s flexible regulatory environment, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and strategic geographic location as key draws for global investors.

Dubai Hub London is expected to expand in future phases to include more services from additional Dubai government entities.

UAE-UK Cooperation in Media and AI

In a parallel diplomatic push during the hub’s opening week, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE’s National Media Office and Board Chair of the UAE Media Council, met in London with Michelle Donelan, the former UK Minister of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.

The meeting, held ahead of the BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi this December, focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence and media innovation.

Al Hamed emphasised that AI is a transformative force in global media and stressed the importance of models that balance innovation with responsibility to maintain credibility and boost content quality.

“The BRIDGE Summit will spotlight the ethical applications of AI and how it can serve communities and improve media verification tools,” Al Hamed said, adding that the UAE remains committed to fostering global technology partnerships.

Donelan welcomed the UAE’s leadership in media innovation and confirmed her participation in the upcoming summit. She noted that London and Abu Dhabi share common interests in advancing responsible tech and media standards.

The dual announcements — one commercial and one diplomatic — signal a deepening of UAE-UK cooperation at a time when Dubai is pushing harder than ever to attract capital, talent and ideas from across Europe.