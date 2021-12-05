Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini visits Ukraine Pavilion at Expo 2020

Minister of State for Financial Affairs, visited the pavilion of Ukraine in the Opportunity District at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, visited the pavilion of Ukraine in the Opportunity District at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is held under the theme of ‘Smart Ukraine: Connecting Dots’.

Al Hussaini reiterated that the global event is an important gathering platform that contributes to bolstering cooperation and joint action in various fields, as well as exchanging experiences that stimulate creative minds and accelerate the innovation pace for the good of humanity across the world.

He noted that there are several innovations and ideas that will help draw a better future for the peoples of the world, and the participating pavilions display the best achievements of their countries in various fields and sciences. This, in turn, provides endless opportunities for financial, economic, commercial and scientific cooperation.

The Minister reaffirmed that through this edition of World Expo, the UAE offers the world a great opportunity to create pathways for positive change and open broad horizons for cooperation during the next stage, which requires global concerted efforts to provide a better future for current and future generations.

During his visit, Al Hussaini was briefed on the culture, heritage and life of the people of Ukraine, as well as the most important inventions such as solar blinds that generate energy, and an e-bike that can travel 380km after a single charge.

