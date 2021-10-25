A delegation from the Muslim Council of Elders, Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi, member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity visited Egypt’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

A delegation from the Muslim Council of Elders led by the Secretary General Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi, member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity has visited Egypt’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

Al Remeithi said, “The impressive Egyptian pavilion is a reflection of the multi-faceted growth and success the country is going through at the moment, as well as presenting Egypt as an up-and-coming tourist and economic hub.”

The Secretary General presented the head of the Egyptian pavilion Dr. Ahmed Mighwari a copy of the ‘Human Fraternity Document’ which was signed by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders as well as His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church in Abu Dhabi in 2019. (WAM)

