Her style and confidence and the ease with which she carries herself, has been our biggest inspiration…Dipu Mehta speaks with Puja Gupta.

There has been a significant rise in demand when it comes to purchasing jewellery in tier 2 and 3 cities, says Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA — a diamond jewellery brand.



Orra has launched new category of jewellery for the growing base of young women consumers. The collection is called ‘Desired’ and is designed to suit the more modern sensibilities of the young woman who is confident and unafraid to carry off her individual style, says Mehta.



We spoke to him to know about how the industry will shape in 2021, and how demands are growing in tier 2 and 3 cities. Excerpts:

Tell us about the new collection and the inspiration behind it.

Mehta: ‘Desired’ collection has been designed to target the millennials who are far bolder and edgier in their style choice. This collection is crafted in 14kt rose gold with rings, earrings, pendants, lariats (layered necklaces) and bracelets in diamond studded as well as bold gold jewellery. For the first time, ORRA has launched even gold jewellery in 14kt gold. This collection has been designed to suit the more modern sensibilities of the young woman who is confident and unafraid to carry off her individual style.



Hence this collection is crafted to ensure that you can mix and match different jewellery to achieve any look you wish to, either for an evening out with your girls or a lounge date night. This collection focuses on layering and stackable jewellery.

The inspiration behind this collection has been Disha Patani whom we have signed on as our brand ambassador. Her style and confidence and the ease with which she carries herself, has been our biggest inspiration.

Has the pandemic changed the design philosophy?

Mehta: The pandemic has had no hand in changing our design philosophy as Disha has been our muse. This is the first time that we have specifically designed a collection targeting the younger consumer.

How do you think the industry will do in 2021?

Mehta: We are optimistic about the growth in the industry. With the introduction of Covid-19 vaccines we expect the things to get normalized. The demand for jewellery will be existent since the desire for women to adorn jewellery is always going to be there.

Are sales steadily increasing, led by millennials & younger buyers?

Mehta: The sales have been more positive and getting back to normalcy. But our loyal customer base is largely the older generations since we are primarily a diamond bridal jewellery brand. However, with the growing interest of youngsters in diamond jewellery across the country, we see a huge potential in catering to them and hence we have launched this collection. The youngsters need more trendy designs and lighter, edgier designs and that is exactly what ‘Desired’ is.

How do you see the demand from tier 2 and 3 cities? How have the choices and buying trends evolved in these areas?

Mehta: With our retail presence in tier 2 and 3 cities, we have seen a significant rise in demand when it comes to purchasing jewellery as exposure to brands is increasing over time. They are now unafraid to move from their local jewellers and are showing confidence in trusted national brands like ORRA.

What is ORRA’s business strategy for the near future?

Mehta: We are very positive of growth post Covid and we will get back on track in terms of expansion plans that were in full throttle before the pandemic. Our focus will remain on innovation in diamond jewellery and customer service par excellence.

