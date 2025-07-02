Floral Crowns of Glam

Bollywood’s leading ladies have often turned to flowers to elevate their hairstyles, making floral hairdos an enduring fashion statement on and off the red carpet. These celebrities didn’t just accessorise—they inspired bridal trends and gave timeless charm a fresh, modern spin.

Anushka Sharma


Anushka’s bridal look remains iconic. She adorned her wedding bun with oversized pink roses, making it one of the most copied hairstyles among Indian brides. The ethereal combination of pastel florals and soft makeup sparked a nationwide trend, forever tying her look to bridal fashion history.

Kriti Sanon


Kriti’s experimentation with hairstyles never fails to impress. One standout look featured a bun enveloped in white roses, lending volume and an understated elegance. It’s a floral twist that blended perfectly with her modern ethnic vibe.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja


Sonam, always the trendsetter, elevated her mehendi hairstyle by weaving a gajra into her braid in an unconventional design. With this artistic choice, she proved once again why she is hailed as Bollywood’s ultimate fashion icon.

Deepika Padukone


Known for playing it safe with style, Deepika surprised fans by wearing a bold Frida Kahlo-inspired red rose crown for her wedding reception. The flowers stretched across her crown, adding a dramatic flair and reinforcing her status as a style chameleon.

Alia Bhatt
Alia chose minimalism over grandeur by pinning two red roses into her loose, flowing hair. The understated floral touch showed that simplicity can be equally impactful, especially when paired with effortless grace.

These divas prove that floral hairdos—whether extravagant or subtle—are forever in bloom.

