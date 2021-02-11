Indian artists have joined hands to raise awareness on how fast fashion feigning sustainable claims are running the planet dry, Asian Lite News reports

Even as leading brands claim to follow norms of sustainable fashion, truth is often reveals their hollow claims. Did you know that a single cotton shirt uses up to 3,000 liters of water to make and a denim jacket takes 7,500 liters? That’s enough drinking water for one person for six years.

The impacts of insatiable fast fashion, the revolving of trends with every season, are snowballing into widespread pollution, a waste crisis, and the exploitation of workers. And there are few signs of change.

However, voices are rising against the indiscriminate wastage of water, increasing use of synthetic fiber, use of dyes leading to pollution and increasing carbon footprint in fast fashion.

In a bid to raise awareness on the issue, Indian artists including Priyanka Paul, Vinu Joseph, Giggling Monkey, Aditi Mali, Param Sahib among others have joined hands.

Organised by ReFashion Hub, the artworks are part of a series of initiatives to raise awareness about water usage including public video projections, installations and the Fashion Forward Fellowship.

The idea behind the initiative is to ask audiences to question the source of the clothes that they wear and not just the final output. It also examines the damaging impact fast fashion can have on our natural habitats and look to develop solutions to bring about change.

“We are delighted to have so many innovative artists and designers join the conversation on The ReFashion Hub. The artist and designer created comics intend to popularise the narrative on the different ways that fashion impacts our lives and the environment around us. By 2050, fashion will become the second largest water polluter. It’s imperative for us as consumers, to come together to talk about the consequences of fashion on climate, as well as what each of us can do to make fair fashion choices,” says Divya Thomas.









Also read:Valentine’s Day: Changing gift trends

Advertisements

