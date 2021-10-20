Tariq Halal opens a state-of-the-art store at Stratford Mall in association with Wanis in London

Tariq Halal launched its state-of-the-art certified halal meat and grocery store at the Stratford Mall. The new store was inaugurated by the Chair of Newham, Councillor Winston Vaughn. The gala event was attended by Nollywood Actress Judith Akuta and several other local dignitaries. The state-of-the-art butcher shop stores everything to cater to the local Asian, African, and Caribbean customers, including meat of various cuts in a clean hygienic, and well-maintained store.

Tariq Latif Sheikh, the founder and chairman of the successful chain addressed the media and television channels present on the occasion and laid out his vision of rolling out the online version of the retail shop across Europe.

“Although we had envisioned a Europe-wide chain before the Brexit and now we are all set to open our first store in Paris in the coming months, with online delivery service across key European hubs,” said Mr. Sheikh. “The demand for our products has been phenomenal, and we look forward to a delivery service that is unparalleled and gives credence to our assurance of quality and hygiene. We aim to be the ‘Harrods’ of the meat industry and provide everything required by our customers through a one-stop-shop including groceries from high-end suppliers.”

Paul Harrison from Tropical Sun foods commented: “We are delighted to be a part of today’s grand opening of @TariqHalal’s state-of-the-art butcher shop in Stratford, London.

Attended by esteemed guests including Chair of Newham, Councillor Winston Vaughn, and Nollywood Actress Judith Akuta, the event was a great success, attracting many new customers from the local area and receiving coverage from numerous local radio stations and newspapers. Having started with a single store ourselves, Wanis is truly proud to support many small and medium enterprises such as Tariq Halal.

Nollywood Actress Judith Akuta was delighted by the fresh look and high-quality ambiance of the store and found it commendable that such an initiative has been taken by Tariq Halal to serve its multicultural customers from various backgrounds in Stratford and other places in Britain.

B4U, the leading Bollywood television channel, covered the launch along with Lyca Radio which live-streamed the inauguration by setting up a booth outside the shop playing Bollywood music and giving live updates.

There were other media channels present such as the African entertainment including, Channel 7 and Bangla Channel S, and leading newspaper African Voice. The shop immediately took off as customers queued up to get their favourite products and business was off to a brisk start.

