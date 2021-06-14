The incident was the latest of the frequent attacks launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels against Saudi targets, especially border cities….reports Asian Lite news

A bomb-laden drone fell on a school in the Saudi border city of Asir, the Civil Defence Ministry said.



The Ministry’s spokesman Captain Abduljalil Al Jilban on Sunday revealed that no injury was reported in the latest Houthi militia’s attack, Xinhua news agency reported.



The incident was the latest of the frequent attacks launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels against Saudi targets, especially border cities.



Most of the attacks had been foiled before reaching their targets.



Saudi Arabia has been leading a war in Yemen against Houthi militia since 2015, in support of the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced the attack targeting the school.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE reiterated that these recurrent systematic terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies. It also emphasised that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias’ attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom’s security and stability.

