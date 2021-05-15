Popular Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi joined local NGOs to distribute food to local slum dwellers who were struggling due to the Covid-related lockdown in Mumbai

Mr Oberoi joins hands with Make Earth Green Again (MEGA Foundation) and Rajneeti Ki Paatshaala to distribute food and food items to the slum dwellers at Nehru Nagar in Juhu. Mr Oberoi was accompanied by director Anusha Srinivasan Iyer of Make Earth Green Again MEGA Foundation, Social activist Ajay Pandey of Rajneeti Ki Paatshaala and Shashikant Mane, Juhu. PIC: Rakesh Londhe for Asian Lite International

Bollywood star Mr Vivek Oberoi with director Anusha Srinivasan Iyer of Make Earth Green Again MEGA Foundation, Social activist Ajay Pandey of Rajneeti Ki Paatshaala and Shashikant Mane, Juhu. PIC: Rakesh Londhe for Asian Lite International

