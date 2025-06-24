India’s Digital Decade Rise

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO at Salesforce-South Asia and recipient of the Padma Shri, sat down with IANS at an event in the capital to reflect on India’s transformation into a digital powerhouse under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 11 years.

Q: How has India’s digital journey evolved over the last decade?

A: The digital ecosystem has grown rapidly under Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership. Today, we have one of the largest digitally enabled populations in the world. This transformation — powered by a strong policy push, massive infrastructure rollout, and innovation — has truly placed India at the forefront of the global digital economy.



Q: How critical is skilling in sustaining this momentum?

A: It’s absolutely critical. The skills needed today are vastly different from those a few years ago. So, it’s not just about training the youth; we must also focus on reskilling those already in the workforce to stay relevant and competitive.

Q: What role is Salesforce playing in skilling initiatives?

A: Our skilling platform, Trailhead, is a key enabler. We work with the National Skill Development Mission, AICTE for internships, and Nasscom. We’re collaborating with over 3,000 colleges where our courses are available as credit electives — this ensures training reaches students across the country.

Q: How do you see AI reshaping the tech landscape in India?

A: AI is becoming central. In fact, 92 per cent of software development leaders in India believe AI agents will be as essential as traditional tools. In HR, the adoption of agentic AI is expected to grow by 383 per cent by 2027. So, AI isn’t just the future — it’s already here.

Q: What’s needed to bring more women into the AI workforce?

A: It requires targeted mentoring, inclusive skilling, flexibility, and a strong diversity push. We must create environments that allow women to thrive.

Q: Can India become the AI capital of the world?

A: India can become anything it chooses. We have the scale and ambition. With the right policies and widespread skill development, we absolutely have the potential.

Q: How did it feel to receive the Padma Shri?

A: Completely unexpected. It’s a moment of immense pride — not just for me, but for every professional who has tried to make a difference.