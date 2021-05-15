Indian Navy join the rescue and relief mission at flood hit villages in Kerala. They were active at Malaghapadi, Kampanipadi and Maruvakad in Chellanam panchayat in Kochi. Three Navy diving teams from southern Naval Command swung into action along with one Quick Reaction Team from INS Dronacharya.

The teams are braving harsh weather conditions while undertaking rescue and providing relief assistance to people trapped in houses. They are also helping flood victims staying at St Mary’s High School Chellanam.

(Photo:Pallav Paliwal)

