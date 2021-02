Prime Minster Narendra Modi said on Monday that the people of the state have made up their mind for a real ‘poriborton’ (change).

Snap from Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Bandal Dunlop Maidan Ahead West Bengal Legislative Assembly polls in Hooghly district, West Bengal.

Modi’s third visit to poll-bound Bengal in the last one month, during which he criticized the role of the state government over agricultural, health, governance and many other crucial issues.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said that lakhs of poor people in Bengal have been deprived of the facility to avail free healthcare worth Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Modi said the jubilant response of the crowd has sent out positive signals to Delhi for a regime change in Bengal.

“Bengal has made up its mind for poriborton and the BJP will bring ‘aashol poriborton’ (real change) in the state,” Modi told a large gathering at the Dunlop Estate Village in Kolkata’s neighbouring Hooghly district.

