The Digi Yatra Central Eco-system is aligned to the global processes of IATA Travel Pass for interoperability to enable seamless international travel….reports Asian Lite News

Seven airports in India have now completed preliminary testing of the Digi Yatra Biometric boarding system with registration only for the ‘Day of Travel.’

These include four airports being operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI)– Varanasi, Pune, Kolkata and Vijayawada and three joint venture airports namely Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, Bangalore International Airport Ltd, and Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL), according to information provided by the Civil Aviation Ministry in the Lok Sabha today.

The Digi Yatra Central Eco-system is aligned to the global processes of IATA Travel Pass for interoperability to enable seamless international travel. It will also facilitate optimized utilisation of resources of airports and airlines.

The Digi Yatra Scheme is to be implemented across various airports in a phased manner. In the first phase, it is planned to go live at selected airports in the year 2022.

AAI has taken up development of new airports and expansion and upgradation of existing airports with an investment pipeline of Rs 25,000 crores in next 4-5 years which includes expansion and modification of existing terminals, setting up new terminals, expansion or strengthening of existing runways, aprons, Airport Navigation Services, control towers and technical blocks.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen V. K. Singh (retd) in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.

