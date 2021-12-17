Muraleedharan, in his reply, said there are certain private institutions which publish such Passport rankings based on parameters decided by them….reports Asian Lite News

The Indian government has been continually making efforts to increase the number of countries that may provide visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival and e-visa facilities to Indian nationals.

This was stated by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Rajya Sabha on Thursday while replying to a question on India’s drop to 70th position this year, as compared to its 2020 rank of 61st position, in the Passport Power Index.

The government was also asked if exempting Canada and the United Kingdom from granting e-visa as a reciprocating move will help India’s economy and improve its ranking globally in terms of Passport Power Index.

Muraleedharan, in his reply, said there are certain private institutions which publish such Passport rankings based on parameters decided by them.

The minister highlighted that in 2014, there were 35 countries providing Visa-on-Arrival facilities to Indian nationals which has now increased to 40 countries. In addition, 16 countries provide Visa-free entry and 35 countries provide e-Visa facilities to Indian nationals.

“While issuance of visa and visa related process is a sovereign decision of the respective country, the matter regarding easier and liberalised visa policy, including e-Visa scheme, depends on several factors, including the principle of reciprocity,” he said in his reply.

Advertisements

