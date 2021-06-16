Nagala is currently the Deputy Chief of the Major Crimes Unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Connecticut…reports Asian Lite News

President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-American civil rights attorney Sarala Vidya Nagala as a federal judge in the State of Connecticut, media reported.

If confirmed by the Senate, federal prosecutor Nagala would become the first judge of South Asian descent to serve on the District Court for the District of Connecticut.

Nagala is currently the Deputy Chief of the Major Crimes Unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Connecticut, a role she has held since 2017.

She joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2012, and has served in a number of leadership roles in the office, including as Hate Crimes Coordinator.

Previously, Nagala was an associate at Munger, Tolles, & Olson in San Francisco, California from 2009 to 2012. She began her legal career as a law clerk for Judge Susan Graber on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2008 to 2009.

Nagala received her J.D. from the University of California at Berkeley School of Law in 2008 and her B.A. from Stanford University in 2005.

Nagala’s nomination came along with another four candidates for the federal bench and two new candidates for District of Columbia courts, “all of whom are extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution,” according to a White House statement.

Myrna Perez nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, Sarah A. L. Merriam and Omar A. Williams for the District Court for the District of Connecticut, and Jia M. Cobb for the District Court for the District of Columbia.

This is President Biden’s fourth round of names for federal judicial positions, bringing the number of announced federal judicial nominees to 24.

