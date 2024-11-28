Kerala to establish state Senior Citizen Commission 

The decision comes in response to growing concerns about the neglect, exploitation, and other various challenges faced by senior citizens. …reports Asian Lite News

The Kerala Cabinet has decided to issue an ordinance for the establishment of the Kerala State Senior Citizen Commission, announced R Bindu, Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, in a press conference on Wednesday.

The decision comes in response to growing concerns about the neglect, exploitation, and other various challenges faced by senior citizens.

The commission will focus on the welfare and protection of senior citizens, ensuring their rights are safeguarded addressing issues such as rehabilitation and social inclusion, and utilising their skills for the benefit of society, Bindu added.

The ordinance outlines the framework for the commission’s formation, which will consist of a chairperson and up to three members appointed through a government notification. All members, including the chairperson, will be senior citizens. Additionally, one member must belong to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, and another must be a woman.

The commission’s headquarters will be in Thiruvananthapuram. A government officer of the rank of Additional Secretary or higher will serve as its secretary, while a Joint Secretary-level officer from the Law Department will act as its registrar. A Deputy Secretary-level officer from the Finance Department will serve as the finance officer.

The chairperson, who will have the status of a government secretary, will oversee the commission’s daily functions and administration with assistance from the other members. The members will be entitled to an honorarium and allowances for attending meetings.

The chairperson and members will serve a term of three years from the date of their appointment. The commission is authorised to invite subject matter experts as special invitees for specific cases or discussions, though these invitees will not have voting rights.

The commission will offer recommendations and guidelines for the welfare and protection of senior citizens, assist with rehabilitation efforts, provide legal aid where needed, and undertake initiatives to integrate senior citizens’ skills into the community. It can also forward its findings and recommendations to the government for action or dispute resolution.

Bindu emphasised that the establishment of the commission underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of the elderly and ensuring their dignity and well-being. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Moldova seeks deeper education ties with India

ALSO READ: India Welcomes Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]