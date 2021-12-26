In Kerala, however, we failed to win a seat but we made our presence felt across the state. And in West Bengal, the BJP is the biggest gainer. Our strength increased from three to 77…Dilip Ghosh speaks with Shashi Bhushan.

Calling opposition unity a myth, BJP national vice president, Dilip Ghosh said that the opposition don’t have a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and there is a complete vacuum of leadership in the rival camp.

In an exclusive interview, Ghosh said that ‘Koi nahi hai takkar me’ (no one is in contest with BJP). “Country and party is secure under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Country and party is moving ahead under Modi. BJP is the future and the country’s future is secured with the BJP,” Ghosh, former West Bengal BJP president, said.

Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister’s national ambitions, Ghosh said that she is trying to make TMC presence in other states by inducting retired, tired and rejected leaders.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Next year, assembly elections will be held in seven states, what is the importance of these elections for the BJP?

First of all let’s talk about the assembly elections held in five states this year. We formed the government for the second consecutive time in Assam, formed the government for the first time in Puducherry and we have four MLAs in the Tamil Nadu assembly. In Kerala, however, we failed to win a seat but we made our presence felt across the state. And in West Bengal, the BJP is the biggest gainer. Our strength increased from three to 77.

Results show that people have immense faith in the BJP and we are the only party which is growing and expanding across India. We make inroads in new areas. We have leaders, policies and a strong force of workers and this is the reason good people from other parties are also joining us.

‘Koi nahi hai takkar me’ (no one is in the contest). Country and party are secure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Country and party is moving ahead under him. BJP is the future and the country’s future is secured with the BJP.

Polls

You talked about assembly polls held this year, but did not mention recent bypolls where BJP had not done so well.

It is true that we lost a few seats in some states but our overall performance was good and better than rivals. There are lots of factors that play a role in bypolls. In 2017, the BJP had lost bypolls of Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats represented by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Local issues and other factors like candidate selection, coordination plays an important role in bypolls. However, things get changed in assembly and parliament polls. People start talking about policy and vision of a political party instead of local issues in bypolls. I am confident that, like this year, the BJP will form the government in all the states with a huge margin by winning more seats than last time.

What would you say about much talked about opposition unity in 2022?

Opposition unity is a myth and nothing exist like this in reality. There is a complete vacuum of leadership in opposition parties. And everyone is trying to become leader of all the opposition parties and interestingly no one is ready to accept another as the face of opposition.

There is a complete lack of leadership, organisation and cadre in the opposition camp. They don’t have a leader with a vision to lead the country. ‘Modi jaisa neta nahi hai unke pass’ (they (opposition) don’t have a leader like Modi).

ALSO READ-Vaccine for children, booster for frontline staff, 60+

Advertisements

