Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday announced a number of changes in the UAE Cabinet, particularly in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sheikh Mohammed has appointed two new ministers of state, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar.

Dr Anwar Gargash, who was previously Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, will be leaving the ministry as he is set to take a new post as diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh will also be appointed as cultural advisor to the president, Sheikh Mohammed said in an announcement on Twitter.

In recognition of their contributions, Gargash and Nusseibeh were awarded with the Order of Union, presented by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

A number of senior officials were also present at the ceremony.

