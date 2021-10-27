Earlier this month, 836 peacekeepers from India were awarded the prestigious United Nations medal…reports Asian Lite News.

In recognition of their committed service to the cause of durable peace in South Sudan, 30 Indian peacekeepers of the United Nations Police Division received a UN medal for their service at a time when the young African country is facing conflict.

“Their deployment came at a time when the young country is facing conflict, displacement and Covid-19. UNMISS thanks them for their commitment,” a tweet by the UN Mission in South Sudan said

India has a long and illustrious history of peacekeeping.

As per a report on the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) website on October 4, Indian peacekeepers serving for peace in Malakal, Upper Nile, have always risen to any challenges that may arise in their area of operations.

In May this year, 135 Indian peacekeepers deployed with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have been honoured with UN medals for their ‘outstanding performance’ in Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Again in May, recognizing their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, the United Nations on 27 May, posthumously honoured three Indian peacekeepers who laid down their lives while serving in UN missions last year.

Corporal Yuvraj Singh, who served with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and two civilian peacekeepers – Ivan Michael Picardo, who served with UNMISS, and Mulchand Yadav, who worked for the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) – were honoured posthumously with the Dag Hammarskjold Medal on the occasion of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

Last year too, five Indian peacekeepers were among 83 military, police and civilian personnel who were honoured with a prestigious UN medal posthumously.

