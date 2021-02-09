Security sources have said that the victims worked for the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) in Maidan Wardak province….reports Asian Lite News

Four Afghan government employees were killed in Kabul on Tuesday after unidentified gunman opened fire on the vehicle they were travelling in, police said.



The incident took place at around 9.20 a.m. in Bagh-e-Daud area in the city’s Police District 5, reports TOLO News.



Security sources have said that the victims worked for the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) in Maidan Wardak province.



No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.



This was the second violent incident in Kabul on Tuesday.



An IED exploded in Police District 16, injuring one person.



The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a report released on January 30 that the Taliban and IS Islamic State terror group have increased targeted assassinations in the country, with increasing killings of government officials, civil society leaders and journalists.



