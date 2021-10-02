The India Pavilion features an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks…reports Asian Lite News

The India Pavilion features an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis.

Minister Piyush Goyal visits the India Pavilion after inauguration

It represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.

A large number of Indian conglomerates and global companies are also participating. India’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai primarily focuses on presenting unlimited opportunities for the global community to participate in the country’s growth story, and benefit from it.

