Abu Dhabi ranks among the fastest capitals globally in the 5G network index, with the fastest median download speeds (421.26Mbps) in the first half of 2021, according to the latest data from Ookla, a global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis.

This recent achievement is yet another feather in the UAE’s cap as not only Abu Dhabi has emerged among the top three fastest 5G capitals in the world, but is also home to the fastest mobile network on earth on an overall basis, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) said on Thursday.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the TDRA, said this global achievement is a testimony to UAE leadership’s vision and commitment in bringing the country to the forefront, taking a lead in the ICT sector while being the most advanced country in digital innovation.

“5G is a huge leap forward and a powerful catalyst for digital transformation bringing new opportunities to various industries and the country. The availability and access to the super-fast speeds on 5G is a huge accomplishment that reflects the continuous efforts of both operators and their innovative approach during today’s extraordinary times,” he said.

He also thanked the service providers in the UAE (Etisalat and Du) for the deployment of 5G networks.

“With the UAE leading as the fastest fixed network in MEA [the Middle East and Africa] and fastest mobile network globally, this further highlights the country’s readiness to attract the best in world-class talent and global conglomerates from across sectors, showcasing the significance of an advanced state-of-the-art telecom infrastructure contributing to UAE’s economic growth and leadership on a global platform,” Al Mesmar said.

According to Hatem Dowidar, CEO of Etisalat Group, the deployment of 5G across industries and sectors leads the way to digital transformation in UAE, pushing it to the forefront with a network that is future-ready for the next generation of mobile technologies.

“The continuous support of wise leadership of the UAE has played a critical role throughout Etisalat’s journey and the development of the telecom sector, setting a great motivation for us to continue deploying the latest innovative technologies and enriching the digital experience of customers while transforming communities,” he said.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), said, “du aims to upgrade the telecommunications sector and develop digital infrastructure in line with the directives of UAE leadership to consolidate the position of the UAE as a global centre for technology, innovation and business.

He added, “5G technology, and its enormous potential, is key to pioneering the digital economy and keeping pace with the requirements of smart transformation, as it supports a variety of solutions, applications and other technologies that enable better services to residents and business communities.”

Another noteworthy achievement recorded in the UAE was both Abu Dhabi (421.26Mbps) and Dubai (417.07 Mbps) median download speeds featuring in the special ‘Global 5G Benchmark Report’ that focused on major cities globally measuring 5G performance and availability in the first half of 2021.

With vertical and horizontal city expansion in the UAE, high mobile indoor penetration enhancement enabled the deployment of in-building solutions and small cells for better mobile availability anytime, everywhere.

Ookla uses Speedtest Intelligence data to see which world capitals have the best 5G speeds and availability, based on locations with commercially available 5G during Q1-Q2 2021.

