Abu Dhabi Launches ‘Medeem’ initiative

Medeem, tailored for Abu Dhabi citizens, offers guidance to ensure every marriage is strong, fostering happy and healthy families for a stable society…

As part of the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy The Department of Community Development (DCD) has unveils the ‘Medeem’ initiative. The initiative aims to encourage young Emiratis to embrace Emirati values, have simpler and more affordable weddings, and plan wisely for their married life.

Medeem, tailored for Abu Dhabi citizens, offers guidance to ensure every marriage is strong, fostering happy and healthy families for a stable society. It includes various projects for young people, couples-to-be, families, parents, and professionals in the wedding industry, supporting the Abu Dhabi Strategy for Quality of Family Life.

This initiative focuses on promoting wise decisions throughout a couple’s journey, from before to after marriage. By promoting traditional wedding customs, it inspires young people to plan weddings that emphasise moderation and simplicity.

Medeem consists of four main pillars: the Medeem Center for Family Flourishing, the Medeem Model for Women’s Weddings, the Medeem Benefits Programme, and the Medeem Digital Platform.

The Medeem Centre for Family Flourishing

The Medeem Centre for Family Flourishing offers various services and programmes for couples about to marry and new families. It will launch in the second quarter of this year, providing family guidance, mediation, and counseling by specialized staff in marital relations and family counseling. Additionally, couples can access the Medeem Benefits Programme, which includes exclusive offers from over 25 partners in the government and private sectors for savings on various services like hotels, weddings, real estate, and travel.

The Medeem Model for Women’s Weddings

The Medeem Model for Women’s Weddings is designed to guide the wedding industry and partners from both the public and private sectors, inspired by the local Emirati community. This model allows multiple families to share in the joy of the wedding experience over several days by using the same hall and equipment for multiple wedding parties. Couples can personalise the venue with simple décor selections, reducing expenses and promoting lasting and blessed marriages. The model reflects Emirati values of community, sustainability, and mutual support, essential to our cultural heritage.

Furthermore, the Medeem Digital Platform offers a range of services and educational materials for couples preparing for marriage. It helps couples establish their marital life securely and plan for cohesive families, raising children who contribute positively to society’s development.

Dr. Layla Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at DCD, stressed that the Medeem initiative supports Abu Dhabi’s sustainable social development goals. It aims to create stable families and strong communities, and it encourages society to move away from the current trend for exaggerated and extravagant weddings. She said that the cost of marriage has become burdensome for families and young people in recent years, and that this is impacting the stability and cohesion of Emirati society.

She said that the Medeem initiative preserves the traditions associated with authentic Emirati weddings, and demonstrates pride in the heritage of the UAE. Medeem celebrates the true essence of marriage. It demonstrates how to show great hospitality without extravagance, and without wasting our precious resources. She noted that Medeem includes many projects, including the Medeem Center for Family Flourishing, an initiative that will play a major part in the future of our youth.

Medeem offers an integrated service that promotes the role of young people in society, and encourages them to form families and contribute to the overall strength and wellbeing of the nation.

She added that DCD, along with Medeem’s partner organizations, urges people who are about to get married to think in ways that are moderate, humble and wise. For instance, studies show that 1 in 3 couples exceed their initial wedding budget.

Medeem is a concept that reflects the authenticity of UAE society

Medeem, an initiative by the Abu Dhabi government, promotes moderation and traditional Emirati values in all aspects of marriage, encompassing marriage arrangements, weddings, setting up the marital home, and other crucial matters along the journey. The name “Medeem” comes from a traditional Emirati congratulatory phrase symbolising blessings and wishes for ongoing happiness and contentment.

This initiative embodies the wise values and vision of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It encourages couples to embrace humble and authentic wedding customs, offers guidance to newlyweds on establishing a strong marital foundation, and empowers parents with knowledge on financial management, effective parenting, and sustaining marital harmony throughout their lives.

Inspired by the insightful words of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Medeem initiative aims to create an environment that supports family stability and emphasizes the essential role of families in our societal fabric and national identity.

