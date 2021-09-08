One of the key sessions in Tech Xplore, “Touchless Travel: Leveraging mobile technology to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic”, will show how leading airlines are using advanced mobile technology to make travel safe…reports Asian Lite News.

This November, the Dubai Airshow takes thought-leadership to new heights as it introduces nine tracks packed with sessions covering the full spectrum of aviation, technology, and space.

The conferences will cover an array of themes, including the role of new technologies in revolutionising air travel, major changes happening in the cargo sector, global advancements in sustainability and autonomous transportation, in addition to new space services, satellite connectivity and much more.

Global industry leaders will take part in Dubai Airshow’s conferences, including Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government; Javed Malik, Group Chief Operations Officer at AirAsia; Stacy Malphur, Vice President of Environmental Sustainability and Supply Chain at Southwest Airlines; Brian Cobb, Chief Innovation Officer at CVG Airport; Ashish Vikram, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at SpiceJet, and Brian Yutko, Chief Engineer of Sustainability and Future Mobility at Boeing.

The conferences will be split into different stages: The Hub Stage, Aerospace 2050 Forum, and Tech Xplore. The Hub stage will host Global Air Traffic Management and Cargo Connect, exploring how these critical services supported the industry during the pandemic. The Aerospace 2050 Forum will feature a series of tracks dedicated to key growth areas in aerospace including advanced aerial mobility, sustainability and space.

In addition, Tech Xplore, the brand-new stage, will explore cybersecurity strategies alongside emerging technologies helping reboot the aviation industry including AI, 5G and automation. Major entities in the fields of technology, aviation, and cargo, will participate in the conferences, including Boeing, Accenture, G42, Air BP, Intelsat, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, SmartKargo, NAVPASS and Lilium.

One of the key sessions in Tech Xplore, “Touchless Travel: Leveraging mobile technology to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic”, will show how leading airlines are using advanced mobile technology to make travel safe.

Furthermore, as part of the Aerospace 2050 Forum, “Investing in the future of sustainable autonomous flight” panel will shed light on Dubai’s mission to ensure that a quarter of all journeys in the emirate are taken on autonomous transport by 2030, as part of its plan to achieve sustainable aviation.

“It is apparent that the UAE is committed to creating a more sustainable future and we have collaborated with them on multiple initiatives such as founding the Sustainable Bioenergy Research Consortium (SBRC) to develop sustainable aviation fuels,” said Chris Raymond, Chief Sustainability Officer at Boeing.

“We are also grateful for our partnership with Etihad Airways on the Greenliner programme and the ecoDemonstrator 2020 program, ultimately collaborating to accelerate innovative technologies that further enhance the safety and sustainability of flying for current and future generations.”

