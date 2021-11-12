After the fall of Kabul on August 15, only Taliban fighters were allowed to carry arms and weapons, while the general public were banned….reports Asian Lite News

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan have allowed traders to carry weapons for protection after a number of businesspersons complained about their safety, a media report said.

The Khaama Press report on Thursday cited Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khostai as saying that the Taliban will give the permission once technical issues are resolved.

Khostai reiterated that the Taliban government is committed to protect all the traders and businesspersons in the country.

After the fall of Kabul on August 15, only Taliban fighters were allowed to carry arms and weapons, while the general public were banned.

Before this, Afghan traders and investors would carry weapons and had armed security guards as there were huge threats of kidnapping, looting, and money heisting.

