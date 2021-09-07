The discussions were led by Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and K. Kalimutu, Indian Consul General for Trade and Economy to Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Indian diplmats have discussed ways of enhancing the commercial and economic cooperation between the UAE, specifically the emirate of Ajman, and India.

The discussions were led by Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and K. Kalimutu, Indian Consul General for Trade and Economy to Dubai.

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the chamber and attended by Mohammed Ali Al Janahy, Executive Director of the Trade and International Relations Development Sector at the Chamber, both sides discussed the investment opportunities offered by Ajman, suitable ways of increasing trade and foreign investments, and how to encourage the private sector to enlarge and diversify its investments.

“The UAE and Ajman have strong commercial and economic ties with India, which are witnessing increasing growth,” Al Suwaidi said while highlighting the chamber’s willingness to provide commercial facilities and services that will help support the commercial ties and economic partnerships between the two countries.

In the first half of 2021, the total number of certificates of origin issued by the Ajman Chamber for exports from the emirate to India amounted to 274, with a total value of AED25.9 million while the total number of certificates of origin for re-exports was 361, valued at some AED41.1 million.

Exports were focused on the food security industry, plastic products, iron and steel products, equipment for scaffolding, structures for temporary installations and mining equipment.

According to the chamber’s statistics, 2,261 Indian companies registered in the emirate in the first half of 2021.

