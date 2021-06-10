The event was in implementation of the executive programme of the Arab-India Cooperation Forum…reports Asian Lite News

Arab-India Energy Forum (AIEF) on Tuesday concluded the first edition of its two-day (June 8-9) meeting in a virtual format under the co-chairship of India and the Kingdom of Morocco.



The event was in implementation of the Executive Programme of the Arab-India Cooperation Forum (AICF) and the decision of the third meeting of the Senior Officials of India and the League of Arab States (LAS) held virtually on January 12, 2021.



The inaugural session of the Forum was addressed by R. K. Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, New and Renewable Energy of India; Aziz Rabbah, Minister of Energy, Mines and Environment of Morocco; and Dr. Kamal Hasan Ali, Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs of the LAS.



The subsequent plenary sessions explored potential and challenges of cooperation in the fields of energy transition, intra-regional power trading, hydrocarbons and nuclear power generation.

ALSO READ: US Lawmakers urge Biden to extend more help to India

The panelists were drawn from a wide range of public and private sector institutions from India and LAS member states as also key regional organisations such as the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) and Arab Atomic Energy Agency (AAEA).



The Forum witnessed exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices in the fields of energy efficiency programmes for different economic sectors, accelerated development of new & renewable energy, fostering regional power sharing arrangements, enhanced oil recovery, tight gas extraction, and safe nuclear power generation etc.



There was also discussion on respective national regulatory policies governing these sectors, investment opportunities as well as R&D and training collaboration possibilities.



The experts noted that even as India and several LAS member states strived to transition towards clean and green energy economies, their reliance on hydrocarbons will likely continue in the near future.



In conclusion, the participants conveyed their sincere appreciation to the two Ministers for their co-chairship and gracious patronage of the Forum, and also thanked the General Secretariat of the LAS for their excellent coordination in putting together a substantive programme.



They agreed to convene the second edition of the AIEF in India during the year 2023. (INN)

ALSO READ: Jaishankar meets Qatar NSA, thanks for support to India

Advertisements

