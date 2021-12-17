Radakin, during the conversation, focused on Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and in regional stability….reports Asian Lite News

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a telephonic conversation with the UK’s Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Anthony David Radakin and discussed Afghanistan’s situation on Thursday, reported local media.

During the conversation, matters of mutual interest including military cooperation, regional security, and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan were discussed, reported Geo News citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Bajwa congratulated Radakin for his appointment to the post in October and stressed the urgency for devising an institutional mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. He also expressed that Islamabad wants cordial ties with its neighbours.

Radakin, during the conversation, focused on Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and in regional stability.

It comes as Pakistan is hosting the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Foreign Minister’s summit focusing on ways to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, General Bajwa called on coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the people of Afghanistan.





In a meeting with Major General Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Al Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Bahrain National Guard, in Rawalpindi of Pakistan’s east Punjab province, Bajwa emphasised that there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

The Pakistan Army Chief said Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for a long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned the international community against isolating Afghanistan, saying doing so would be disadvantageous for the world.

The prime minister made the comments as he chaired the second meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan.

During the meeting, he urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan, vowing that Pakistan would support the Afghan people in every possible way to avert a humanitarian crisis, Geo News reported citing a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Planning Minister Asad Umer, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, and senior civil and military officers.

The prime minister urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan, vowing that Pakistan would support the Afghan people in every possible way to avert a humanitarian crisis, the statement said.

According to the statement, the premier highlighted that Pakistan has already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion, which comprises food commodities including 50,000 metric tons of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters, and other supplies.

He also said that humanitarian organisations wishing to work from Pakistan to support efforts in Afghanistan should be facilitated and that Islamabad had already committed to being the air and land bridge for humanitarian support to Kabul. (ANI)

