Walker Joins Burnley

The move sees Walker reunite with Burnley coach Scott Parker, with whom he played alongside at Tottenham…reports Asian Lite News

Veteran England defender Kyle Walker has joined newly-promoted Burnley from Manchester City for a fee of around five million pounds (6.8 million U.S. dollars). The 35-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Burnley to put a definitive end to eight seasons with Manchester City, whom he joined from Tottenham in 2017, making 319 appearances and winning 17 trophies.

The move sees Walker reunite with Burnley coach Scott Parker, with whom he played alongside at Tottenham, reports Xinhua. “I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks like an exciting squad.”

“When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at. He’s done an amazing job here, guiding the club back to the Premier League,” said Walker on the Burnley website.

Walker spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan after making 15 appearances for Manchester City, when he seemed to have lost some of the pace that made him such a key defender for Pep Guardiola.

Burnley released a statement on Saturday to confirm the arrival of the 35-year-old at Turf Moor from Manchester City. Walker became Burnley’s latest acquisition after the arrival of Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe, and Loum Tchouana.

Walker spent the second half of the last season with Serie A club AC Milan on loan, making 16 appearances for them across all competitions. After his stint in Italy, the dependable defender has moved to Burnley, ending his trophy-laden eight years in Manchester.

Walker started his career at his boyhood club, Sheffield United, at the age of seven and made his first-team debut aged 18 after a loan spell at Northampton Town. He impressed whilst playing for Sheffield United, which earned him a move to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, before being immediately loaned back to Sheffield United.

Walker joined Manchester City in 2017 for a fee of £45 million. With City, he has won six Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups, and a UEFA Champions League in 2023 as part of a continental treble. He has been named in the PFA Team of the Year four times, in the 2011–12, 2016–17, 2017–18 and 2023–24 seasons.