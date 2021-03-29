The situation in Myanmar, which has seen almost daily protests since a military coup in February, was “terrible,” said Biden…reports Asian Lite News

US President Joe Biden on Sunday called the military violence in Myanmar “absolutely outrageous” and said Washington was working on reacting with sanctions.



The situation in Myanmar, which has seen almost daily protests since a military coup in February, was “terrible,” Biden said in comments reported by journalists travelling with the US President on his return from Delaware to Washington, DPA news agency reported.



Asked whether the US would respond with sanctions, Biden said “we’re working on that now.”

The bloodiest day of violence so far on Saturday – which marked Armed Forces Day in Myanmar – reportedly left 114 people dead.

Meanwhile, scores of funerals were held across Myanmar on Sunday after the daily death toll resulting from clashes between protesters and the military junta rose to its highest-ever level.

Also read:More Myanmar towns under martial law

The funeral processions were held in cities including Yangon, Meiktila, Monywa and Mandalay, dpa news agency quoted media outlets Mizzima, Khit Thit News and RFA as saying in reports.

Myanmar refugees staged a protest against China’s support to the new military rule in Myanmar at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday 03rd March, 2021. (Photo: IANS)

The latest violence, which reportedly left 114 people dead on Saturday, took the death toll in the suppression of protests since the February 1 coup to 423, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group.

The military seized control of the South-East Asian country after an election which former de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy party won by a landslide.

Protests in different parts of the country continued also on Sunday.

Also read:Myanmar deaths toll rises

Advertisements

