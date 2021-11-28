The complaint filed by the company has also proved to be genuine after an inquiry team thoroughly examined it along with the evidence..reports Asian Lite News

A Chinese firm, which was blacklisted in October by Pakistan’s National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), has sought similar action against five companies for submitting forged documents while participating in bidding for various projects, Dawn reported.

The complaint filed by the company has also proved to be genuine after an inquiry team thoroughly examined it along with the evidence, the report said.

“The Chinese firm was blacklisted last month and barred from participating in any tender for one month. However, in a recent complaint submitted to the NTDC managing director (MD), the firm called the decision based on mala fide intention and discriminatory, asking why various ‘favourite’ firms were not treated the same way,” an official source in the NTDC said, as per the report.

The NTDC — a state-owned subsidiary of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) — had on October 11 blacklisted a Chinese firm over allegations of preparing and submitting forged documents to the department concerned during the bidding of a project for the procurement of insulator hardware assemblies.

On the other hand, the NTDC management has been told by an inquiry committee that the way the Chinese firm was treated seemed to be discriminatory, as some companies whose documents were also proved bogus during scrutiny for various tenders and projects were ‘favoured’ allegedly by some officers.

ALSO READ: Travel curbs to Pakistan extended for three months

Advertisements

