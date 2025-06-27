UAE powers up China ties

Dr Sultan Al Jaber’s China visit boosts UAE-China strategic ties, focusing on energy, renewables, and industrial cooperation amid record bilateral trade and sustainable development goals.

The UAE has taken a significant step forward in bolstering its long-standing strategic alliance with China, as Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, conducted a working visit to Beijing aimed at expanding bilateral ties across energy, advanced industry, and infrastructure sectors.

Dr. Al Jaber, who also serves as Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC and Chairman of Masdar, met with senior Chinese government leaders and top executives from some of China’s most influential companies. The visit reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the world’s second-largest economy.

The UAE delegation held high-level discussions with Lan Fo’an, China’s Minister of Finance; Liu Jianchao, Head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee; and Zou Jiayi, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The meetings were attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the UAE’s Ambassador to China, underscoring the diplomatic weight of the visit.

Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the importance of launching new initiatives that support the long-term development goals of both countries. He called for deeper collaboration between the public and private sectors in a way that empowers national industries, fosters technology exchange, and accelerates sustainable economic growth.

“As two nations focused on future-driven development, the UAE and China are natural partners in advancing innovation and sustainability. Our relationship continues to grow stronger across every sector, from traditional energy to cutting-edge renewables and digital infrastructure,” Dr. Al Jaber said in a statement issued following the meetings.

In addition to talks with government officials, Dr. Al Jaber held a series of strategic engagements with key figures from China’s energy and industrial sectors. Among those he met were Wang Yuetao, Chairman of ZhenHua Oil; Liao Zengtai, Chairman of leading chemicals firm Wanhua; Liu Haoling, President of China Investment Corporation (CIC); Dai Houliang, Chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC); Zhang Chuanjiang, Chairman of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC); Zhang Lei, Chairman of renewables and smart energy firm Envision; and Song Hailiang, Chairman of the China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC), a major player in energy and infrastructure development.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation across a broad range of sectors including renewables, LNG, refining, petrochemicals, oil and gas, shipping, and storage. Both sides explored new industrial infrastructure projects and strategic investment opportunities aligned with their shared ambition to lead in the global energy transition and technology-driven growth.

The timing of the visit is significant, as it follows a sharp rise in bilateral trade. China continues to be the UAE’s largest trading partner. In 2024, total trade between the two countries surpassed US$100 billion—a 7% increase from the previous year. The momentum has carried into 2025, with non-oil trade during the first quarter surging by 18% year-on-year. UAE exports to China rose by 32.5%, re-exports increased by 20.2%, and imports climbed 12.7%, according to official figures.

The visit also laid the groundwork for potential joint ventures that would enhance localisation, enable knowledge transfer, and drive up industrial productivity and global competitiveness in both countries.

As the UAE continues to diversify its economy under its “We the UAE 2031” vision and Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, China remains a key partner in supporting its industrial and clean energy ambitions. With projects like Masdar’s growing global renewable energy portfolio and ADNOC’s decarbonisation efforts gaining momentum, the latest talks further cement a mutually beneficial partnership rooted in innovation, sustainability, and long-term strategic alignment.

Recently, the UAE successfully concluded its prominent participation in the Beijing International Book Fair, achieving a distinguished cultural milestone.

The United Arab Emirates House pavilion, organised by the UAE Embassy in Beijing in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, offered a vivid portrayal of the country’s rich cultural and creative landscape. It attracted thousands of visitors with an interest in Emirati cultural affairs.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, affirmed that the UAE pavilion’s participation in the fair provided a comprehensive overview of the UAE as a leading nation in the cultural and knowledge sectors. He noted that the pavilion also contributed to strengthening bilateral ties with China.

Al Hammadi praised the pavilion’s role in showcasing the UAE’s cultural diversity and intellectual renaissance, while highlighting the depth and advancement of Emirati-Chinese relations, particularly in the cultural field.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited the United Arab Emirates House pavilion. The visit underscored the deep-rooted cultural ties between the UAE and China.

Li toured the various sections of the pavilion, received a detailed overview of key Emirati publications on display, and reviewed examples of joint cultural initiatives between the two countries. He commended the pavilion’s organisation and innovative presentation.